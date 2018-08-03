Dallas
To receive free school supplies, students must attend Dallas ISD or live in the City of Dallas and meet the 2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Help support the Mayor’s Back to School Fair by being a sponsor, community partner or exhibitor.
Mayor’s Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fair Park in Dallas. The free event provides schoolchildren and their families with school supplies and other back-to-school essentials necessary to return to school ready and equipped for a successful academic year.
Nearly 23 years ago, former Dallas Mayor and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk held the inaugural Mayor’s Back to School Fair (MBTSF) that attracted about 1,000 people and a dozen or so organizations. Thanks to the continued support of Mayor Mike Rawlings and past Mayors Laura Miller and Tom Leppert along with local community partners, sponsors and nonprofits, the event has grown to annually draw attendance of around 35,000 people.
Today, it is a popular annual event that provides Dallas students and families with essential back-to-school supplies, health screenings and services, and an array of bilingual information from educational, social, government and community organizations. The Fair is a collaborative effort between the City of Dallas, Dallas-area schools, public health department, state agencies, nonprofits, corporations, and community volunteers.
